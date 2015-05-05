Generate London: Early Bird tickets on sale now

Don't miss out!

Last month we told you all about our amazing Generate New York conference – a brilliant event for web designers from net magazine and Creative Bloq. But you don't have to wait a whole year for a chance to go to another Generate event.

Generate is coming to London's Grand Connaught Rooms on 17-18 September 2015 and it promises to be the web design event of the year for the UK and Europe.

World-class speakers

CSS guru Eric Meyer is among the world-class speakers

As ever, you'll be treated to world-class speakers including the likes of Eric Meyer, Rachel Andrew, Josh Payton, Inayaili de León Persson, Sara Soueidan, Andi Smith, Verne Ho, Michael Flarup and Dan Goodwin, with more to be announced.

And best of all, 50 Early Bird tickets at the rock-bottom price of £295 are on sale now. Well they were at the time we posted this anyway... In fact they're likely to sell out very quickly, so don't waste any time in heading to the website to get yours!