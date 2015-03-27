Topics

How to paint realistic bone armour

By Illustration  

Mélanie Delon shows us how to create a skeletal armour, and what brushes to use for an eerily realistic depiction.

bone armour finished

Don’t forget to work the different elements as a whole, otherwise the armour will look fake and not a part of the character

To create armour with bone, the first thing to do is to create a lot of sketches, to identify the design that you want to explore. You can have a lot of fun and freedom doing this because the combinations are unlimited. Here, I keep it quite simple: some thorax bones around her chest with a huge animal skull on her shoulder. You can of course mix human and animal bones to achieve a cool look.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

Once I'm happy with the design, I can start painting. I choose my colour scheme: always mid-tone colours for the base and the sketch. For the bones I pick a desaturated beige, and start working the whole armour with it. At this stage I'm using a basic Round edge brush, because  I don't want any texture for the moment.

Skull armour sketch

Sketch of the armour. At this point it’s just to get  a rough base and a quick idea of the design.

Next I play with the light, increasing the curves of the bones and skull to make them look more realistic. I pick a bright beige for the light and a dark brown for the shadows. Both tones need to be coloured (never use pure white and black). If they're not, the shading will look dirty.

Now I start working on the texture. This part is important because it'll define the bones and I need a lot of texture to make them look convincing. For this step I use several custom brushes and different layer effects, such as Soft light or Screen, to achieve the texture I want.
I finally add more details and fun elements to the bones, such as some war paint on the shoulder skull.

01. Start Simple

bone armour step 1

The first thing I do is add volume to the bones and skull. I slowly work the lights and shadows until I've got something close to what I have in mind. Then I add the details, such as cracks all around the skull. I really like those kind of small details because they’re not obvious, yet manage to bring something really special to  the subject.

02. Add Texture

bone armour step 2

Once the base is done, I work on the texture. Bones aren't plastic so I'm adding a lot of texture, with a Dynamic Shape brush with Opacity Jitter set to  100 per cent. With this brush I simply draw several brush strokes, which creates a lot of surface and colour variations to the bones. I also use a different layer mode to increase

03. Finish with detail

bone armour step 3

I'm almost there now. All I have to do is add some details here and there, such as some metal parts in the skull, blood and some war paint. Those details will give a nice background to the character and more realism to the armour. I also paint some dots of light to add dynamism to the bones and increase the contrast of the whole armour.

Artist's secret

The bone texture brush

I use this brush for the bone texture. It's a custom brush – the basic shape is a simple black square with dual brush set to a random Spackled brush. The rough strokes add depth and variation to the texture.

Words: Mélanie Delon

Mélanie Delon is a freelance fantasy illustrator. She works as a cover artist for several publishing houses, and on her personal artbook series. This article originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine issue 93.

Like this? Read these...

See more Illustration articles

Related articles