All the best stocking fillers for designers

Designers can be tricky to buy for. They're picky, they have very specific tastes, and let's face it – you'd need to really love someone to shell out for an iPad Pro. Even a graphic design book will typically set you back more than the average paperback. But fear not, we've scoured the internet for the best gifts for designers under $15. These make ideal stocking fillers.

Not quite what you want? Got a bit more cash to splash? Take a look at our gift guides for graphic designers, illustrators and freelancers. And if there's a child in your life, don't miss our creative Christmas gifts for kids.

01. Optix 55 eye mask

No matter what kind of design work your gift recipient does, chances are they spend a more time than they'd like to staring at a screen. This eye mask is ideal for tired peepers. It can be heated to reduce swelling or cooled to relieve puffy eyes – or there's a soft side if they're just after a soothing screen break.

02. Avantree neon cable organisers

Buy Avantree cord organiser (20 pack): $6.99 / £5.99 at Amazon

Another (not) fun thing many designers have in common is cables. Despite the fact you can get a lot of things wireless now, the average designer's desk is still a mess of cords. And transporting their kit invariably ends in a mega detangling session when they reach their destination. These cable organisers are the answer. This pack of 20 includes three different sizes and five cool neon shades.

03. Homedics mini massager

Help your friend or loved one beat deadline stress with a relaxing massage. Not ready to get that hands on? Give them one of these battery-powered mini massagers instead. Ideal for easing achy shoulders or sore backs, they come in a range of soothing colours – mint green, lilac and pale red. The compact size makes them desk-friendly, too.

04. Ello Jane ceramic travel mug

Most designers love their coffee. Let them enjoy their caffeine hit on the go with this ceramic travel mug. It features a non-slip silicone base and lid to help avoid spillages, but the mug itself is ceramic – none of that weird drinking from plastic nonsense. It's also microwave and (top rack) dishwasher safe.

05. The Awesome Game of Meme

Ideal for web designers in particular, but a great gift for any designer, this card game asks players to create their own memes. A group of three to six players create memes from 255 picture cards, 175 word cards and 20 theme cards, then the group votes for the funniest. It's time to see if your friends are as funny as they think they are.

06. ZURU fidget cube

Forget fidget spinners, Antsy Labs' cube is the ultimate in fidgety fun. This high-quality fiddle toy is designed to improve focus and relieve anxiety. Designers with restless hands can play with one of six different sides, and glide, flip, roll and click their way to inspiration.

07. How to Swear Around the World

Buy How to Swear Around the World: $11.07 / £8.99 at Amazon

Sometimes there's nothing for it but to have a little rage session. Designers working with companies around the world will appreciate this guide to how to get potty mouthed in their tricky client's native tongue. Probably best not to direct the tirade at the clients themselves, but that's up to your designer friend to decide.

08. Emergency tech kit

This emergency tech kit is a top way to ensure are gadgets ready to go whenever they're required. This kit includes a microfibre cleaning cloth and spray cleaner for keeping screens smear-free, USB charging cable to ensure gadgets are juiced up, a red cable tie to keep cords neat. It's all packaged up in a neat little tin, ready to pop into a laptop bag.

