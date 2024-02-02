"It's a very big deal to live outside of your own accent," shares Ogilvy's CCO

Well, let's start by saying what's very similar, in both countries at the time I was starting, advertising was part of culture. It was something people would discuss in taxis and buses. The Brazilian audience as well as the British audience were very interested in advertising and they would comment on it, it was part of culture... strong enough, creative enough to be part of culture.

Now the way in which they belong to culture is very different because the two cultures are very different. So in Brazil, there's no such thing as understatement, for example, and here, there is such a thing as understatement, and self-deprecating humour, the very British thing...

I think the Brazilian sense of humour is closer to the American sense of humour than it is the British one. But there is humour – that's another common ingredient, many ads here would be very funny. And many ads in Brazil would also be funny in different ways and for different reasons.

I think the British advertising culture has more nuance than in Brazil, where it's very hard and fast... The print campaigns in Brazil would be very direct. I'm not diminishing it by saying it's very direct. It's just it's a strong idea presented in the most obvious direct and impactful way.

Whereas in the UK, you would have the quality of nuanced advertising and a message that has subtleties. It's like colours – If messages had colours, here, it would be more pastel colours, or tone over tone; in Brazil, it's contrasting tones, very bright, vivid colours.