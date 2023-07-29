The best logos featuring the letter X

By Rosie Hilder
published

Elon might have got it wrong, but there are plenty of ways to use an 'X' well in a logo.

logos that contain the letter 'X' - comp of the Xbox, X-Files, XXX and Durex logos
(Image credit: Microsoft, Ten Thirteen Productions, Revolution Studios, Durex)

It's been an interesting week in branding, as Elon Musk has thrown out the rulebook and decided to rebrand the cohesive brand Twitter with an '𝕏'. He then decided he didn't like the 'X', which is a Unicode character, and switched to another 'X' with slightly thicker lines, before switching back to the original. 

All this talk of 'X's got me thinking about times when using the 'X' letter really does work. And there are plenty of them, as you'll see below. Here I've focused on logos that contain an 'X', rather than those that are solely made up of an 'X'. But still. Elon, take note...

01. The X-Files

The X-Files logo

(Image credit: Ten Thirteen Productions)

The X-Files logo has two 'X's in it, the thin one in a circle in the style of the main text, and the giant 'X' with a distressed look. I prefer the latter for the sheer boldness of it – it works well with 'files' on its own as well – and it gives off a creepy vibe that is a nod to the series.

02. Matrix

best x logos - the Matrix logo in green on a white background

(Image credit: Warnes Bros)

For another 'X' with edgy vibes, look no further than The Matrix. The distressed uneven font reminds us of glitches in, well, the Matrix. Unlike with the X-Files, the 'X' isn't the focal point here, but it does give the word as a whole an extra edge.

03. Durex

Durex

(Image credit: Durex)

The Durex logo has been through a few iterations, but the 'X' with its extra descender has remained. Without the long descender on that 'X', the logo would arguably not be that special, so I think it's the 'X' that makes this logo really work.

04. Xbox

XBox logo

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox logo has three 'X's in it. There are the two in the name, which are straight up all-caps 'X's, and then there's the 'X' within the globe that also forms part of the logo. It's this 'X' that makes the logo memorable for me.

05. XXX

xXx red logo

(Image credit: Revolution Studios)

If you want to represent an action film, then only certain fonts will do. The XXX film series uses three powerful red 'X's to show what it's all about. The flick on the end of the 'X's adds extra interest. 

06. X-Ray Spex

X-Ray Spex logo - green on yellow

(Image credit: X-Ray Spex)

There are quite a few band logos with 'X' in the them, The XX and just X come to mind, but I think the prize for the best 'X' goes to 70s punk band X-Ray Spex. Just look at the way it snakes below the other letters at that jaunty angle. There's also something quite special about words that begin and end with 'X' and this font makes the most of it.

07. X Games

X Games logo in red

(Image credit: X Games)

The X Games are a series of action sports events and their logo involves a chunky 'X' with a little globe in the centre. The logo is kind of old-school in its look and feel, but that's not bad thing.

08. Xanadu

Xandu logo

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Talking of throwback, the Xanadu absolutely owns the retro font look. That 'X' is big, bold and unafraid to take up space. And let's also pause to look at that 'U' for a second, which is also a thing of beauty.

For more logo inspiration, see our pieces on the best logos of all time, the best simple logos and the best 90s logos.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where her blogging prowess led her to become Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on art and design magazines, including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw, and got the 'Apple bug' when working on US title, Mac|Life. In 2018, she left the world of print behind and moved to Creative Bloq, where she helps take care of the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach through trying to please the Google Gods, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure its content serves its readers as best it can. Her interests lie in branding and illustration, tech and sexism, and plenty more in-between.

Related articles