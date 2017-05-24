The best new tools for illustrators this May

Image 1 of 10 01. Leda Art Supply sketchbook $19.94 While I'm not convinced these will ever fully replace my Moleskins, these Leda Art Supply sketchbooks are the ones I carry with me when travelling. They're lightweight, and great for pencil and pen sketches. I don't do a lot of work with markers, but the 80lb paper holds up well when I do use them and doesn't bleed.

Image 2 of 10 02. Safco split-level drafting table $481.00 When you work traditionally and digitally, it can be difficult to find a drawing table that works for both. This height-adjustable, split-level drafting table offers enough space for your drawing tools and your laptop. The only downside is there are no drawers. But thanks to the oak finish, finding a matching cabinet isn't a problem.

Image 3 of 10 03. Gagne Porta-Trace Lumen light panel $99 No studio is complete without a lightbox; I have a few in mine. What's nice about the Gagne Lumen lightbox is its flexible positioning. With the optional four-inch leg add-ons, the lightbox can be set upright or positioned at a slant.

Image 4 of 10 04. Canson foldover tracing pad $9.70 This Canson tracing pad is filled with translucent tracing paper that works with pencils, inks and markers – and more importantly, it does so without bleeding or smearing. It's acid free and comes in three different sizes: 9x12 inches, 11x14 inches and 14x17 inches. The 11x14 works well for most jobs.

Image 5 of 10 05. Canson Plein Air illustration pad $22.35 When you're ready for that final drawing, why not throw it on an ultra-smooth artboard? This extra-white illustration artboard from Canson is strong enough to withstand erasing and scraping, and it works well with ink, felt-tip pens and pencils.

Image 6 of 10 06. Pantone Postcard Box $13.11 I received this set of 100 Pantone postcards as a gift a few years back, and I love it. Granted, they won't make you a better artist, or even help you do the work. They're just a lot of fun. I think every studio needs a pack of these to send and share.

Image 7 of 10 07. Pigma Micron ink pen set $11.51 On the theme of colour, this Pigma ink pen set gives you a nice assortment from which to choose. The pens are waterproof and fade resistant. Some folks have reported that they tend to leak, but I haven't had any issues with this.

Image 8 of 10 08. Lynktec touchscreen stylus $24.95 If you're worried about leaks – or you'd rather work digitally – the Lynktec stylus is a fantastic choice. It has an interchangeable tip design, which enables you to swap the fine point 5mm fiber mesh for the artist paintbrush tip. This stylus is compatible with Apple iPads and other touchscreen devices.

Image 9 of 10 09. Procreate $5.99 Now you have a wicked-cool stylus, you'll need to get a drawing app too. One of the best ones on the market today is Procreate, which won the 2013 Apple Design Award. While you might mistake this for a simple mobile sketching app, it's so much more than that. Artists like Will Terry use Procreate as part of their daily routine (and they're not just using it, they're teaching other artists how to use it too).