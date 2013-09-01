Font of the day: Riona Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Riona Sans by Mika Melves

Today's font of choice is Riona Sans by art director Mika Melvas. "Riona sans is a sans serif type family of 16 fonts, including true italics," Melvas explains. "It can handle every kind of challenge you throw at it. You can use it on websites, print, applications, games, logos, packages as a brand font, you name it.

"It looks good in big sizes and has good legibility at small sizes. You can achieve different feels by Riona Sans. It can be elegant and subtle, it can be strong and dynamic, friendly or powerful."

Riona Sans is available to purchase at MyFonts.com.

