Grab your FREE weekly wallpaper by Kyle Platts

Kyle Platts

Kyle Platts

Kyle Platts is an illustrator and comic artist born in Sheffield but now resides in London. His comic work aims to provoke thought by making light of sinister scenarios. The humour of Platt's comics is simultaneously satirical and slapstick, as he pokes fun at contemporary issues by using slightly grotesque characters.

As an illustrator Platts works mostly editorially, previous clients include Computer Arts, Bloomberg, The New York Times, Vice, The Believer and Anorak.

Platts on his illustration..."This piece was originally created for an exhibition, and so the image is drawn at A3 with black ink, this is in contrast to the way I usually work when I have a tight deadline, in which case I use photoshop to fill.

I chose to work in mono to give more emphasis to the use of patterns and negative space

This image is my depiction of contemporary life on an inner city street, I chose to work in mono because I wanted to give more emphasis to the use of patterns and negative space. It is my intention to make a series of these images, creating multiple scenarios on the same street."

