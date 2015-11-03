10 amazing playing cards designs

Playing cards are an ancient way of staying entertained, whether they're used for friendly competitions or in high stakes gambling. The four famous French suits and character designs have produced loads of stylish customisations over the years, and these sets from Playing Arts are no exception.

Following on from the success of its first set, Playing Arts are back with a new deck where each card is designed by a different designer and illustrator. A total of 55 artists contributed, with an exclusive reverse pattern created by Starbucks and Adobe designer Danny Ivan.

The new set is available to order from the Playing Arts site, where you can also find interviews with the artists and discover the thinking behind their designs.

Scroll through the images below to see some of our favourite cards, and if you want to get involved with Playing Arts' next project you can submit your portfolio to their site.

French illustrator YoAz updated existing designs for his card

Anton Repponen created these four ghosts in just four hours

This design by Joshua Davis is based on code

Ian Jepson's fiery design almost flickers on the card

This lovely paint and ink card was made by Vikto Miller-Gausa

Jon Lau based his image on a mythological fox demon

Sara Blake made this creative Queen bee

Amrei Hofstätter designed this star-shaped joker

Tamer Köseli's design explores how 'clubs' have evolved through time

Starbuck's designer Danny Ivan made the reverse pattern

Liked this? Read these!