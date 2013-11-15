10 designs raising money for the Philippines

This week, we witnessed the devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan - one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded. With the death toll continually rising and many without their homes, food or water, the people of the Philippines are in desperate need of our help. Here, we list the designers who are generously giving the proceeds from their sales to the Typhoon Haiyan fund.

Donate directly to the Red Cross Typhoon Haiyan fund

100 per cent of Mike Perry's art sales this week will go towards the fund

This week, New York based designer Mike Perry announced on Twitter that 100 per cent of all his art sales this week will go to help the victims of Typhoon Haiyan. He has an array of prints on offer featuring his wonderfully weird and wacky style. Head on over to his shop to grab yourself some wall candy.

Steven Lenton is just one of the designers donating his work to the fund

Steven Lenton is one designer who has contributed to the brilliant Authors for Philippines page. There's a huge array of children's books, prints and illustrations on offer, with an auction for each piece taking place. The winning bidder will then be asked to donate their bid to the Red Cross Typhoon Haiyan fund.

Hydro74 says he has a big heart for the Philippines

Graphic designer Hydro74 has donated two t-shirt designs for the Typhoon Haiyan fund. He says, "I have a big heart for the Philippines after visiting a short while back. I met amazing people, had a great time and it's a time I will never forget. When the Salvation Army requested a piece to raise funds after the heart breaking Typhoon, I was all in". Buy the t-shirts over on the Salvation Army website.

Robeast hopes to raise at least $1000 dollars for the fund

Designer Robeast has created this 640px wide print for the Typhoon Haiyan fund. He says, "I'm trying to raise money to send as donation to the Philippines after the recent Typhoon. I'm selling 100 13x19in prints for $10 each in an attempt to raise $1000." You can buy the print over on his website.

100% of net proceeds from the sale of this tee will be donated to Architecture for Humanity

Based in Chicago, Threadless is a creative community that makes, supports, and buys great art. 100 per cent of net proceeds from the sale of this tee will be donated to Architecture for Humanity to support those affected by the devastating typhoon that hit the Philippines.

06. MerCurios

The ring was created especially for victims of natural disasters in the US and abroad

Owner of MerCurios Mary-Jo Peritore designed this ring especially for victims of natural disasters in the US and abroad. The two finger message ring reads 'After the Rain Enters the Sun'. As of now, all proceeds from this ring will go towards the fund for Typhoon Haiyan and you can purchase it over on Etsy.

60% of the sales from their letterpress shop will go towards the appeal

Wild Ink Press is Matt and Rebekah Tennis: letterpress printers, designers and rice farmers to boot. They're currently giving 60 per cent of the proceeds from each sale to the Typhoon Haiyan appeal. With an array of letterpress business cards, greeting cards, letterheads and more, you'll definitely find something you'd like! Head to their shop.

All proceeds from their Etsy shop will go towards the appeal

Australian based company 3 Girls + A Goat produce handmade papergoods, paper and felt garlands and stitched things using new, vintage and recycled materials. All proceeds and everything sold on their Etsy shop will go towards the Typhoon Haiyan appeal.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross Typhoon Appeal

Design by Humans have created the Typhoon Haiyan Relief Collective Store. Here you will find hope-inspiring artwork from artists such as Pinkstorm, Zerobriant, Pigboom, DesignbyReg and Song who have generously donated their time, art, and money towards this relief fund. 100 per cent of the proceeds from this store will be donated to the American Red Cross Typhoon Appeal.

Jonathan Woodward is auctioning this print with 100% proceeds going towards the appeal

Designer Jonathan Woodward says, "In response to the devastating typhoon that hit the Philippines and to try and help the people over there in some small way, I'll be auctioning off my framed original Kingfisher collage to the highest bidder. The auction starts now and will run until midnight on Friday (GMT)." Bid over on Facebook.

Like this? Read these!

Do you have a design for sale with the proceeds going towards the Typhoon Haiyan fund? Let us know in the comments box below!