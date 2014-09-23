10 hand-drawn logos that put typography at the forefront

Martin Schmetzer's hand-drawn logo designs have won him clients across the world

You could follow every pro guide to logo design and carefully choose a colour scheme for your logo design but there's one thing you can never really 'learn' – putting your own stamp on the creations. Sweden based designer, illustrator and artist Martin Schmetzer is a pro when it comes to putting his own mark on his designs.

Creating bespoke, hand-drawn logos, he always puts typography at the forefront of his designs. Usually working with a simple black and white colour scheme, the swirls and shapes manage to do most of the talking. Whilst he often plays around with type – including this reimagining of the Grand Theft Auto typeface – he mainly focuses on branding.

We've selected a few of our favourite logo designs from Schmetzer over the past few months. Combining a number of different companies, he always manages to stick to his own unique style. Take a look here if you're after some serious typography inspiration.

