Does the Grand Theft Auto logo need a redesign?

Bored of the GTA logo, Schmetzer designed this new version

Last month saw the release of one of the most anticipated video games in the history of gaming. Taking almost five years to create, Grand Theft Auto V was snapped up by fans around the world. While there are many innovations in the new release, one thing that didn't change was its iconic logo design (below), which has served the series throughout all five installments to date.

The GTA logo has served the series well throughout five installments

However, Swedish designer Martin Schmetzer decided that the logo could do with an update and has redesigned it to, in his words, 'give it the face lift it deserves':

"My creative friends and I had expected an updated logotype to launch with every GTA release," Schmetzer explains. "It never happened. Strange that the rest of the game design and character illustrations advanced so fantastically but the logo did not".

See more of Martin's logo work over on his website.

Do you think this logo would work? Let us know in the comments box below!