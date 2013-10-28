Topics

Album artwork of the week: Cage the Elephant's Melophobia

Every week, we pick our favourite album artwork from recent releases. This week, we look at the cover of Cage the Elephant's album, Melophobia.

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Melophobia' from American rock band Cage the Elephant.

The artwork was created by illustrator, artist and graphic designer R Clint Colburn, who created a variety of characters to choose from. Moulding each surreal creation with plasticine, the characters were then placed on a monochrome, striped background and photographed.

Once the final characer was chosen, colour-juxtaposed lettering was placed on the front and back cover, with a bright yellow vinyl placed inside. It's a wonderfully absurd creation that brilliantly reflects the band and record itself.

