Album artwork of the week: Cage the Elephant's Melophobia

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Melophobia' from American rock band Cage the Elephant.

The artwork was created by illustrator, artist and graphic designer R Clint Colburn, who created a variety of characters to choose from. Moulding each surreal creation with plasticine, the characters were then placed on a monochrome, striped background and photographed.

Once the final characer was chosen, colour-juxtaposed lettering was placed on the front and back cover, with a bright yellow vinyl placed inside. It's a wonderfully absurd creation that brilliantly reflects the band and record itself.

