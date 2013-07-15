Album artwork of the week: Hyetal's Modern Worship

Hyetal says that his music truly lives through this artwork

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week, we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today, we take a look at 'Modern Worship' from Bristol-based producer Hyetal.

Designed by Amelie Petit Moreau, the artwork is a beautiful mixture of colours, shapes and swoops with Moreau making full use of the humble line. Creating abstract and sculptural graphics to coincide with the tracks, Hyetal has said that his music truly lives through these images.

Using plain black sleeves with simple, effective typography ensures a sleek and original output from both designer and artist. This would certainly catch our eye on the shelves.

Have you seen some inspiring album artwork? Don't hesitate to let us know in the comments box below!