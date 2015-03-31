Beautiful book celebrates fatherhood

Watkins created the project to inspire the future fathers of the world

Becoming a dad is arguably one of the most significant experiences in a man's life. Lincoln-based freelance illustrator Tom Anders Watkins is a man that can't wait to embark on the paternal adventure and so he created a gorgeous book and website to showcase all the awesome things he's going to do when he becomes a dad.

"The project is a very personal one to me, as I've always wanted to create a project that would try and make a difference to people, or try to inspire them. It started off as me practicing my illustrations, but as the project grew and idea developed, I created the website to go along with the book to help inspire those online too."

Creating illustrations for everything from bath time to riding a bike to storytime, the children's book is a delightful look into the future experiences of fatherhood. The 'When I'm a Dad' website also boasts hilarous accompanying gifs to the vowed experiences.

