Computer Arts Collection: Graphic Design & Typography editions

Want to read intelligent, in-depth articles about design, get insight from leading creatives and go behind-the-scenes of real-world design projects? Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of 200-page volumes, available in both print and digital formats, dealing with the six core topics of graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

This year sees the release of Volume 2 of the Collection, which has had a creative refresh, and parts 1 and 2, focusing on graphic design and typography, are available to buy now in both print and digital formats. Highlights include:

Volume 2 Part 1: Graphic Design

A 48-page 'Special Project' section - including in-depth video diaries - guest-edited by DesignStudio, in which the London studio produces a spectacular showcase event, from slick posters to sound-reactive motion graphics

Deep behind the scenes of the complete creative overhaul of USA Today, the design of the London Olympics tickets and Phaidon's mammoth archive of 500 iconic pieces of design

Trend report from creative consultancy FranklinTill exploring the latest styles and movements in graphic design

A 14-page interview with Build founder Michael C Place

A designer's-eye view from Shauna Haider of the best creative haunts in her home city of Portland, Oregon

The Typography edition features projects for Penguin, Sony, Air Canada and the BBC

Volume 2 Part 2: Typography

UK type foundry HypeForType guest-edits the regular 48-page 'Studio Project' section, walking you through the entire creation process on an exclusive display font, complete with in-depth video diaries.

Deep behind the scenes on inspiring type-led projects for Penguin, Sony Music, Air Canada and the BBC

A designer's-eye view of Bangkok's creative hotspots

Plus all you need to know about the latest trends and movements in typographic design, courtesy of creative consultancy FranklinTill

