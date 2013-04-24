Wow-inducing portraits made with nails, thread and denim

Born in Japan but now living and working in New York, artist Kumi Yamashita constructs much of her work using everyday objects. And her latest projects are no exception.

Using nails, thread and denim, Yamashita has created two beautiful series of works. The first, titled Constellation, Yamashita produced by wrapping a single piece of unbroken sewing thread through a carefully placed network of nails - a process that takes several months.

Equally as brilliant is Yamashita's Warp and Weft series, created using regular denim material with portions of the weave removed to produce the image. The artist comments on her website: "Sometimes there is something beautiful about things falling apart. Undoing one thing while simultaneously creating another."

Check out Kumi Yamashita's website for more of her brilliant artwork.

