Tube map reinvented for soccer fans

The London Underground and the English Football Association are both celebrating their 150th birthdays this year - which also happens to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tube map.

So, perhaps inevitably, the two venerable institutions have teamed up to create this tongue-in-cheek redesign of the famous map, with each of London's 367 Tube, DLR and Overground stations renamed after one of English football's greatest players or managers. And they've done a brilliant job.

Also read our Designer's Guide to London

Each of the 14 lines also holds a special significance. The Docklands Light Railway adopts names of pre-war players such as Eddie Hapgood and Dixie Dean along its route, while the Victoria line features notable names from the women’s game, including Kelly Smith, Faye White and Hope Powell.

Have a look at the map in detail here, and you can buy a limited edition print here.

Like this? Read these!