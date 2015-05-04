Font of the day: Astro/Aurebesh

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Astro/Aurebesh from David Occhino

Aurebesh is one of the alphabetic language systems from the Star Wars universe

To celebrate May the Fourth, we have a pair of Star Wars themed fonts for you. Astro is a bold sans serif display typeface inspired by one of the most popular space fantasy films of all time. This special edition of the font includes capital letters drawn in the classic style of the original 1977, 1980 and 1983 films and lowercase letters featuring the updated letterforms from the Special Edition films in 1997 and 1998.

Its companion font is Aurebesh, which is one of the alphabetic language systems from the Star Wars universe. This version of the Aurebesh font was designed by Stephen Crane with additional characters by David Occhino.

Astro is available from $30 and Aurebesh is free for personal use.

