To celebrate his Monster Creation Kit going on sale, Richmond-based web and graphic designer Justin Wilson has released a free monster icon font, which you can download here.

Wilson says you can use the icons for personal or commercial use – just send him a link to show how you've used them.

Graveyard smash

Icon fonts are a great way to incorporate scalable graphics into app designs. Find out how to use icon fonts in your mobile apps in Robert Brauer’s quick tutorial here.

Monster mayhem

And if Wilson’s Monster Creation Kit takes your fancy, for a mere $7 you can have access to 30 pre-made characters, plus numerous parts and pieces to create your own monsters – and "a few props and speech bubbles too".

Designed to let you mix and match your own creations, the beastly vectors can be used for game and animation characters, avatars, posters, stickers, social icons and more. Happy Halloween.