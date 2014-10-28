Geometric Halloween masks are stylishly scary

You can download, print and colour the masks yourself

With Halloween season upon us, plenty of you will be donning your favourite costumes, carving your favourite designs into a bunch of pumpkins and trying to keep all the candy for yourself. Whilst there's some brilliant offerings available for costumes, some are getting really rather tired. These paper art masks will change all that.

Created by designer Steve Wintercroft, the range features a selection of creatures, both creepy and adorable. What's more, they're available to download, print and colour-in yourself, so they're perfect for all the family to get involved!

Just head on over to his Etsy store to take a look at his wide-range of characters, including odes to some of your favourite movies, including Star Wars. These masks will certainly set you apart from the usual costume offerings, adding even more creativity to one of the most exciting holiday seasons.

[via This is Colossal]

