10 cool designs to get you in the mood for Christmas

Tis the season to be creative, and every year designers grasp the opportunity to put a unique and original stamp on traditional Christmas designs, from cards to wrapping paper and beyond. Here's a selection of our favourites in 2013...

A beautiful and playful collection of interactive cards designed by Australian designer, David Popov. These fun cutouts are a great alternative to traditional Christmas cards, and we love the use of neon.

Roberto Blefari produced this imaginative design for an Italian startup selling unique and original wrapping paper. Despite its hip illustration style, the design cleverly capture the essence of Christmas by throwing us all the way back to childhood.

Tis' the season for illustrators everywhere to create an original design to wish their followers and supporters a Merry Christmaas. This is London-based illustrator Miguel Palomar’s contribution to the trend, with a quirky and inventive use of typography that truly makes his seasonal greeting stand out.

Australian graphic designer Carli Foot produces great bespoke designs with enchanting visuals. These beautiful cards are typical of the gorgeous handmade work she sells online, a great example of the 'less is more' trend in action.

A Romanian designer based in London, Madalina Andronic works with folk-inspired designs on a range of different surfaces. We love these porcelain pendants, which instantly summon up the spirit of the season, but in a way that's totally free of cliche.

'Christmas in Hollis' is a 1987 track by Run D.M.C. that's become a cult classic over the years, and now Adidas is getting on board the rap nostalgia train with these limited-edition sneaker designs. We love the inclusion of the iconic sleeve artwork, by the late street art guru Keith Haring, on the tongue (see below).

07. Merry Knitmas

This cute and short animation takes a playful visual approach to the idea of Christmas weather and fills you with the spirit of celebration. Just gorgeous.

Another London working illustrator who's chosen to design her holiday wishes, this bespoke piece makes great use of child-like simplicity and the colour combinations evoke the warming feel of nature brilliantly.

Every year Starbucks launches a new collection of designs for the festive season. As usual, this year’s winter spice red cup campaign features minimalist artwork that's effortlessly stylish.

Taking a more traditional approach to Christmas than its rival Adidas (above), Nike's beautiful mellow 'Christmas pack' collection makes great use of colour to summon the spirit of the season.

