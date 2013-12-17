5 minimalist Christmas movie poster designs

The holiday season provides the perfect opportunity to wear your most outlandish Christmas jumper, indulge in too many mince pies, and of course, curl up in front of the TV to watch your favourite Christmas movies.

The Interactive Design Institute has produced some clever, minimalist posters to accompany some classic Christmas films each of which glow with a comforting sense of nostalgia. These simple interpretations reduce each movie to a one page graphic using their most instantly recognisable elements.

The imagery has been chosen to encapsulate the character, plot and atmosphere of these classic Christmas movies while injecting an element of humour along the way.

01. A Muppet Christmas Carol

This classic Christmas tale gets a Muppets makeover in the form of a blue furry Charles Dickens who hangs out with a rat. We could not have asked for more - there's no humbug about it!

02. A Christmas Story

Containing one of the most cringe-worthy family presents in Christmas movie history, Ralphie's pink bunny pyjamas provide vivid evidence that there are some things truly worse than shooting your eye out.

03. Elf

A more recently acclaimed Christmas classic, Elf really does make you want to treat every day like Christmas. And possibly put syrup on your spaghetti.

04. Home Alone

The mini master of Christmas trickery, the mischievous Kevin McCallister kickstarted the 1990s with a rallying call to those who would defend their houses from the likes of Harry and Merv, with some excellent, homemade booby-trapping tips thrown in.

05. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Watching this timeless cartoon short from Dr Suess is sure to make anyone's heart grow a few sizes; even the nasty, wasty skunks or the bad bananas with greasy black peels.

Words and illustrations: Jessica Stoddard

The Interactive Design Institute is the UK’s leading online provider of degree qualifications in art and design/graphic design, and collaborative partner of the University of Hertfordshire.

