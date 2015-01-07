7 creative invitation templates

If you're planning a special occasion, it's often tempting to put your design skills to work and create your own invitations. But while that's great in theory, pressures of time and a lack of creative energy after a long day at work can often mean it's not a great idea in practice.

These inventive and imaginative invitation templates offer a third option, letting you add a personal touch to your invites without having to put in a lot of effort...

Start the party early with these cool confetti popper invites by Jordan Ferney

If you want your party invites to go down with a bang, check out this confetti popper design from Oh Happy Day lifestyle and design blogger Jordan Ferney. While creating a save-the-date invite for her friends, Ferney decided to customise party poppers, which fired out details of the event and confetti when activated. Cool, huh?

Customise your party invites with this cool photo booth design

Personalise your party invitations with this awesome photo booth idea detailed on the Martha Stewart website. Take photos using the iPhone app Photo Booth Classic Plus and then secure this downloadable template with all the party details to the back. Complete the look by delivering them in glassine envelopes.

Customise the artwork and text on this elegant wedding invitation by Leslie Hamer

If your wedding is going to be simple but stylish, then this elegant invitation template from Leslie Hamer may be just what you're after. The design replicates a heart, featuring the bride and groom's initials carved into a tree trunk. The $25 set contains an invitation, RSVP and info card template, all featuring artwork and text that can be changed to any colour that suits.

Create these mouth watering ice-lolly invites for this year's summer party

Forget boring, generic invitations for this year's summer party - whet your guests' appetite with these cool ice lolly invites, another brilliant design offered on the Martha Stewart website. The design uses glassine and vellum papers to give the cutouts that fresh-from-the-freezer look. There's templates for 'Come on Over', 'Happy Summer' and 'Let's Celebrate' designs.

Download Lauren Beckley's free template to create this cute baby shower invitation

If you're organising a baby shower and want to add a personal touch, consider this original design by Lauren Beckley. The downloadable template folds up to create the shape of baby's diaper, secured with a ribbon at the front. Beckley's blog provides full details of materials needed and exactly how to create them.

This invitation template is perfet for any ticket-themed event

If you want to make your guests feel special, create that 'invite only' by doubling up your invitations as tickets too. This template is offered by Etzy seller daintzy for just $1.99. Perfect for any event with a ticket theme, the invite has editable text, an area to upload a photo and grey clipping mask for design.

Use this simple but stylish save the date invite template for your next special event

This simple but stylish save the date invite template by The Hummingbird Press is perfect for any special event. The 5x5 card has space for a photo design on the front and vital information on the back. The $8 digital download is a layered Photoshop PSD file, with instructions and font names included.

Liked this? Read these!

Have you spied a creative invitation template? Let us know about it in the comments below!