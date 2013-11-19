New event set to revolutionise India design scene?

D&AD president Laura Jordan Bambach is to kick-off Kyoorius FYIday, a new design initiative that aims to unite the design community in India through a series of seminars, workshops and training sessions held across the country.

Launched by Kyoorius – the not-for-profit organiser behind India’s biggest design conference DesignYatra – Kyoorius FYIday is billed as a platform for knowledge sharing. The events will be hosted by specialist speakers, and have a limited attendance of around 100 people for a seminar; 25 for workshops.

The first in the series is Kyoorius FYIDay - Digital, in which award-winning designer Jordan Bambach will share valuable insights into building brands via digital media.

Until recently Jordan Bambach was creative director of leading digital agency Dare (since October she’s been busy acting as the first Mrs President). She has a deep understanding of changing customer behaviour, and is well versed in harnessing the power of storytelling alongside the latest technological advancements to connect with an increasingly savvy consumer audience.

Kyoorius FYIDay - Digital takes place on 28 November 2013 in Delhi, and 29 November, in Mumbai. To register, you’ll need to visit the FYIday site before 25 November 2013 when registration closes.

Words: Julia Sagar

