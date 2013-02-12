Awesome Oscar poster celebrates 85 years of film

Click the image to see the full poster

If you like poster design, then you'll have no doubt come across the stellar work of Olly Moss. A graphic designer living and working in Winchester, UK, his creations are so sought after that they often sell out in a matter of seconds.

For his latest poster design, he has worked with The Academy and Gallery 1988 to create the official '85 Years of Oscars' poster for the 85th Academy Awards. It debuted as part of Gallery 1988's Academy Awards project and has been receiving plenty of praise over the past few hours.

The poster showcases the Oscar statuette depicted as every single Best Picture winner over the past 84 years. The characters included are taken from the likes of The Artist, The Hurt Locker, American Beauty and The King's Speech. How many movies do you recognise?

