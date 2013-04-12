Secret 7" exhibition showcases sterling artwork

Live sleeve designing also took place at the exhibition

Charity competition Secret 7" selected 350 artists to create new record-sleeve artwork for a roster of big-name pop stars, including Elton John, Public Enemy, Jessie Ware, Laura Marling, and Nas. Along with 350 other artists that had already been approached by the organisers, the results were truly breath-taking.

Taking place in East London, the exhibition saw all 700 designs come together for one spectacular showcase. The sleeves will be on show for one week before culminating on Record Store Day when the one-of-a-kind records will be available to purchase. However, none of the buyers will know who created the sleeve - or even which song it's for - until they are holding it in their hands.

The charity

The array of talent on show was incredible - everything from illustration and 3D to crochet and paper craft all made the final cut. Creatives were also invited to design sleeves live on the night, with a huge screen showcasing their progress.

The records will be raising money for Art Against Knives. The charity works with at-risk young people living in areas of London affected by knife crime and facilitates creative opportunities to help them secure employment, education or training.

Take a look at our pics of some of the best in show below...

Head to the Secret 7" website for more information.

