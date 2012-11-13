Clients' stupidest comments turned into posters

'That horse looks like a zebra', 'That just doesn't look premium' and 'Irish people can't read italics' are just some of the bizarre sentences that have left clients' mouths. If you're a freelancer, you'll no doubt be all too familiar with situations such as these.

The design of these posters puts a comical spin on the client comments

Set up by Ireland's creative community, Sharp Suits got together to release a lot of pent up anger and sadness through the medium of the A3 poster. All the proceeds of each print went to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Designers from across the industry including animators, directors and illustrators took time out of their busy schedueles to dress up their favourite worst feedback from clients. The result was a diverse and graphically pleasing array of A3 posters.

Just some of the comments that'll make you twitch

Exhibited works

The work was exhibited in The Little Green Café, Bar and Gallery, with the exhibition running from November 2nd-7th. A3 prints of all entries were sold for €10 apiece.

Thanks to the phenomenal success of the project, the guys at Sharp Suits have stopped taking any more print orders. Still, give yourself a laugh and browse through them - you won't believe your eyes!

