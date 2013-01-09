Shepard Fairey unveils new poster design

The poster will go on sale tomorrow morning, priced at $45

It's been announced that the latest poster design from graphic artist and OBEY founder Shepard Fairey will go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am (Pacific time).

The design entitled 'Sedation Pill' will be priced at $45. The screenprinted design measures in at 18in x 24in and will have an edition run of 450.

Sedation nation

Inspired by the title of Shepard's favourite Public Enemy album 'It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back', the artist wants to focus on the "indifference and complacency about important issues that results from much of the population being perpetually hypnotized by conspicuous consumption, social media, entertainment, and self-medication".

The design is reminiscent of Shepard's earlier work, when he first emerged from the skateboarding scene. And there's no doubt that the limited-edition posters will be snapped up instantly.

Like this? Read these!

20 inspirational examples of street art

10 of the best gig poster designs from 2012

Top 20 iconic movie posters

Will you be trying to purchase one of Shepard's posters? What do you think of the design? Let us know in the comments box below!