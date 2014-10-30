A snapshot into the non-fluffy creative world

In May 2014, Fred Deakin brought together a group of 20 art students chosen from various courses across the University of the Arts into a pop-up design studio inside the advertising agency Mother.

Here they worked collaboratively over two weeks, first to generate innovative project ideas for positive change and then to make their projects real.

Find out what happened in this film by Paul Wyatt exclusively on CreativeBloq on Monday 3 November.

Here's a sneak peek at the film's trailer, made exclusively for Creative Bloq...

Update: watch the full-length half hour film NOW on Creative Bloq!