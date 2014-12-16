Check out Snask's Christmas present to you

In typical outlandish fashion, the team at Swedish design agency Snask are celebrating their 2015 speaker slot at OFFF 2015 with a bizarre, short teaser film that we're pleased to share here on Creative Bloq.

As fans of the studio might expect, the film is as unpredictable as the big personalities behind Snask – and, we'll wager, provides only a hint of what attendees to the huge three-day creativity festival can expect from Snask on stage.

OFFF 2015 marks the 15th anniversary of the Barcelona-based design fiesta and promises to be an OFFF to remember.

Speakers so far include Gmunk, Jon Burgerman, Stefan Sagmeister, James White, Vasava, WeAreSeventeen, Vallee Duhamel and more – and the team have plenty more additional surprises up their sleeves for the conference, which kicks off on the 28 May 2014.

Head over to the OFFF website to grab your ticket. We'll see you there!