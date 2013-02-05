Graffiti meets knitting: Saatchi gets yarnstorming

- Check out 25 incredible examples of street art
One of the drawbacks of living in a city can be the prospect of being faced by a daily sea of grey.
Thus the emergence of 'yarn storming', a form of graffiti that creates colourful displays of knitted yarn rather than spray paint.
Urban knitting duo Knit the City, aka The Fastener and Deadly Knitshade, have stitched together a unique collection of yarnstorming to transform the Brixton area of London.
The unique project, which has been masterminded by Saatchi & Saatchi, is the first in a series of events created in conjuction with Toyota’s latest campaign.
‘Positive Power’ is designed to bring an injection of positivity to the everyday lives of Londoners, by supplying Prius plug-in hybrid vehicles to support a range of activities over the next few weeks.
Saatchi's creative director Laurence Quinn told Creative Bloq: "The yarnstormers are a great example of a how a small number of people can create a large amount of positivity, as well as having some fun doing it.
"We’re glad we could lend our support and be a part of another one of their amazing knitted spectacles."
