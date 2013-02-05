Graffiti meets knitting: Saatchi gets yarnstorming

Check out 25 incredible examples of street art

One of the drawbacks of living in a city can be the prospect of being faced by a daily sea of grey.

Thus the emergence of 'yarn storming', a form of graffiti that creates colourful displays of knitted yarn rather than spray paint.

Knit the City brighten up grey Brixton

Urban knitting duo Knit the City, aka The Fastener and Deadly Knitshade, have stitched together a unique collection of yarnstorming to transform the Brixton area of London.

Adding the final touches to the project

The unique project, which has been masterminded by Saatchi & Saatchi, is the first in a series of events created in conjuction with Toyota’s latest campaign.

‘Positive Power’ is designed to bring an injection of positivity to the everyday lives of Londoners, by supplying Prius plug-in hybrid vehicles to support a range of activities over the next few weeks.

We love these knitted worker ants!

Saatchi's creative director Laurence Quinn told Creative Bloq: "The yarnstormers are a great example of a how a small number of people can create a large amount of positivity, as well as having some fun doing it.

"We’re glad we could lend our support and be a part of another one of their amazing knitted spectacles."

Here comes the sun

