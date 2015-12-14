What business cards would look like in the Star Wars universe

Han has become a Solo trader

If you want to design a business card that people will remember, you'll find the web is filled with innovative examples of business cards to inspire you. But here's something a bit different from the usual fare...

With excitement building over the new Star Wars film, The Force Awakens, the good people of Print-Print.co.uk were wondering what the six main characters from the original trilogy have been doing for the past 32 years. So they've come up with these business cards to illustrate their possible career paths since the Rebel Alliance brought peace to the galaxy.

So would you hire these retired freedom fighters? We'd love to hear your views on these tongue-in-cheek designs...

