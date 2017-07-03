Paint a Munch-style portrait in Photoshop CC

As part of its Hidden Treasures of Creativity project, Adobe transformed the centuries-old paintbrushes used by Edvard Munch into a set of free Photoshop brushes and is offering them to Creative Cloud users completely free: download your brushes here.

To help you make the best use of these brushes and channel your inner master painter, Adobe has also put together a series of video tutorials. The first tutorial (watch here) explains how to get started with digital painting in Photoshop.

In the second tutorial – which you can watch below – award-winning Photoshop brush maker Kyle T. Webster shows you how to create an expressive self-portrait using Munch's original brushes.