25 hour doodle for Comic Relief

The time has come for everyone to club together and raise cash for British charity telethon Comic Relief. Their 'do something funny for money' ethos has enabled many-a-folk to raise funds for their fantastic causes year-on-year. Studio Monty has decided to do something a little different this year and creatives like you are going to love it!
Doodle25 is a 25 hour doodle event for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day running over a course of two days (14-15 March). The three Ollys from Monty along with fellow illustrators and willing members of the general public will be collaborating to draw for 25 hours over a course of two days at Boxpark Shoreditch.
Inside the unit the participants will be doodling with red and black Uniball Posca pens onto a large roll of paper, with the studio urging the general public to jump in and get creative with them. By paying a small donation, you can be part of the doodle masterpiece. The final doodle will be auctioned with all proceeds going to the Comic Relief Charity.
Like this? Read these!
- Great examples of doodle art
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection
- Free tattoo fonts for designers
Will you be gettting involved in Doodle25? Let us know in the comments box below!