Creepy 2D characters encourage people to 'Kill the Habit'

Minneapolis-based visual effects and animation studio Make recently created these two clever spots for QuitSmoking.com's latest campaign 'Kill the Habit'. Instead of using the usual stomach-churning, 'decaying lungs' images to encourage people to stop smoking, Make took a different approach, utilising animated 2D characters as a metaphor for the issue.
As a giant primate climbs all over smoker Eric with a gun to his head, his councillor comments: "What would you say if I told you this monkey could kill you very soon?". In a second spot, an equally irritating creature clings to smoker Lexi while explaining she's sure she can get rid of it by going 'cold turkey'. Cue a big, blue bird landing on her lap.
Mixed mediums
The integration of 2D characters into the live action footage is simply brilliant, with the team paying meticulous attention to detail. A perfect example is when Eric's forehead wrinkles as the monkey's teeth wrap around his head. The effects were achieved using a green screen, with other people replicating the creature's movements on each actor.
Check out the second spot, featuring 24-year-old Lexi James attempting to go 'cold turkey'...
