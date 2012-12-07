5 thrillingly good new illustrations

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

01. Canine

South African illustrator Werner Fismer likes to draw and paint, and we just love the results. This comic-style creation is as evocative as it is disturbing - and we love the use of colour.

02. Astro

We're big fans of the experimental, graphic work of Matt(H)Booth here at Creative Bloq, and we love this pointillism-inspired illustration.

03. Snow Creatures

Sam Hadley has been a freelance commercial illustrator since 1995, working on a variety of projects, from advertising and packaging to publishing and editorial. He has a variety of styles from photo-realistic airbrushing and retouching, to more traditional painting and drawing.

04. Element

Rutger Paulusse is a graphic designer and illustrator, but above all a typography junkie. We love his subtle type-based illustrations such as this one which, if you look closely, spells the word 'element'.

05. Downhill Running

Born in Copenhagen in 1984, Alex Mathers is currently living in Tokyo and working with the Google+ design team, amongst other projects. He runs a site for creatives called Red Lemon Club and a contemporary visual arts site called Ape on the Moon.

