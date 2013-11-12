The 50 best movies from the last 50 years illustrated by top artists

There will be a week long exhibition showcasing the 50 bespoke artworks

We're huge fans of movie magazine Little White Lies here at Creative Bloq. Producing one of the most beautiful print magazines around, the team decided to do something pretty special for their 50th issue - commissioning 50 artists to illustrate 50 of the best films from the past 50 years. The results are awe-inspiring.

"The 50th edition is not what I expected it was going to turn out like at all and coupled with time constraints I spent a lot of the creative process just running on gut instinct," Creative director Timba Smits explains. "Everything from its typographic cover to the commissioning of artists to illustrate the 50 movies was a new challenge.

50 writers and 50 artists were commissioned for the very special issue

"I tried to maintain a simple creative narrative through design by selecting the right artists for each era/decade and its essay and then limiting them with a set colour frame to work with. I wanted it to have a timeless feel though - an elegance that supported the concept set by editor David Jenkins to span and celebrate 50 years of cinema".

A series of events will be held across London in November and December 2013 to celebrate the landmark issue, including

the Little White Lies Weekender film festival at The Institute of Contemporary Arts, as well as a week-long exhibition showcasing

the 50 bespoke artworks featured in the issue.

Touki Bouki from 1973 by Owen Wilson

9 to 5 from 1980 by Karolin Schnoor

Moonrise Kingdom from 2012 by Muti

Gravity from 2013 by Gabz

For more information on the exhibition, head to Project Fifty, and to buy the issue visit Little White Lies.

