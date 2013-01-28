Energetic animation sketches out new music service

With only a few seconds to make an impact, TV ads can be one of the most difficult creative challenges to get right. Thankfully, this ad for music on-demand service Deezer from French production house Quad gets it exactly right with a burst of illustrative brilliance.

Directed by CRCR with illustrations crafted by France-based designer McBess, the animation effortlessly flows from drawing-to-drawing. Deezer's tag line of 'Music Unleashed' perfectly sums up the spot, as music-inspired illustrations burst and evolve from every angle.

A huge team was assembled for the project, with hands needed for production, 3D animation, illustrations and music. There were eight professionals on board for animation duties, including Paul Lacolley, Nicolas Deghani and Nicolas Pegon. The project was overseen by French advertising agency Being.

