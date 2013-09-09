App of the day: Sktchy

Here at Creative Bloq, we're always excited to discover new iPhone apps and iPads apps, especially fun ones like this new drawing app Sktchy.

Connecting with people around the world in a new way, here you can choose from a selection of photographs, uploaded by the Sktchy community and create a portrait from that image.

Sktchy co-founder Jordan Melnick comments: "Our community of artists is growing every day because Sktchy is the perfect place for them to find inspiration and share their art with the world, in part because of the neat way we layer portraits over the photos that inspired them."

Choose from a selection of photos and create unique portraits with Sktchy

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: Free

Free Developer: Sktchy LLC

Sktchy LLC Version: 1.0.3

1.0.3 App size: 4.9MB

4.9MB Age rating: 12+

Like this? Read these!

How to create an app: try these great tutorials

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Have you seen any cool apps recently? Let us know in the comments!