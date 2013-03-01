8 psychedelic Beatles-inspired repeat patterns

This is just one of a number of repeat patterns by Lottie Norton inspired by the Beatles' film Yellow Submarine

Patterns are everywhere. A popular artform among creatives, patterns lend themselves to a number of mediums including printmaking, illustration, graphic design, and typography.

Lottie Norton is a freelance graphic designer based in Brighton, UK. Inspired by her love of music, she recently developed this series of repeat patterns from an illustration she created of The Beatles Yellow Submarine.

The number of patterns Norton produced from just one illustration is impressive. Twenty four in total, some are incredibly complex and others simple but all equally effective in their design, invoking that psychadelic feel of the '60s brilliantly.

You can see Lottie Norton's entire series of repeat patterns on her Behance page here.

