Beautiful illustration series captures the journey of parenthood

Andrea Wan created three illustrations for the article

The New York Times Magazine is renowned for accompanying its riveting stories and features with inspiring illustrations. This project is no different; German-based illustrator Andrea Wan was tasked with producing illustrations to go alongside a beautifully written feature by Rachel Cusk.

"The story is written by a woman who talks about the difficulties of her daughters reaching the teenage years, and how much things in their relationship changes during this time," Wan explains. The illustrations were used on the web app as well as the magazine itself, with each creation highlighting the struggles Cusk talks about.

Using a simple yet stripped back colour palette, Wan allows her illustrations to really showcase their message. Even if you're not a parent yourself, you can't deny the heartbreak and solitude showcased throughout the project; they're quite simply, beautiful.

