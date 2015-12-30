Incredible calligraphy animals take pen craft to new levels

London-based illustrator Andrew Fox can whip up a charming animal drawing with just a few stokes of his calligraphy pen. From cats and crabs to horses, birds and even dinosaurs, each seemingly effortless icon is instantly recognisable and packed with personality.

If you're interested in finding out more about how Fox does it, he's got a book: Learn to Draw Calligraphy Animals. It's full of techniques for drawing 30 critters, and comes with a high-quality calligraphy marker and 25 sheets of paper to get started.

You can see more of Fox's work over on Behance.

Fox's creations look fantastic on greeting cards, posters, gifts and more

[Via Colossal]

