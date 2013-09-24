Charming illustration charts the life of a bench

Click the image to see the full size illustration

You can often find inspiration in the most mundane of objects. Benches, for example, aren't the most interesting thing in the world, But here, Ukranian illustrator Max Degtyarev shows just what can be achieved with a touch of creativity.

In this illustrated chart, intricate character detailing and gorgeous use of autumnal colours are used to document the day in the life of a common park bench. Showcasing a variety of characters including drunks, eldery men and runners, it's a beautiful insight into a seemingly boring item.

[via Design Taxi]

