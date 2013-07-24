Breathtaking animated GIFs celebrate Chinese astrology

Chinese astronomy divides the year into 24 parts - the Solar Terms - based on the sun's position in the zodiac. It shows the relationshop between the universe, season, climate and agriculture, and has served the people of China as a complete weather calendar to guide the production of agriculture for thousands of years.

Inspired by this, Chinese artist Oamul Lu recently developed this beautiful set of animated GIFs depicting the summer months. From sitting in and running through fields of grain to lazing in a hammock and enjoying a warm summer's night, each represents the season perfectly.

There's something so calming and relaxing about these illustrations that we could easily watch them all day. The movement captured in each piece is also particularly impressive - you can almost feel the wind blowing through the hair of the person running through the field.

