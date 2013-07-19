Creepy horror book covers with offbeat colours

Czech artist Nikola Klímová specialises in illustration and print design, spending much of her time designing book covers for classic novels. For her most recent project, Klímová focused on the horror genre, creating striking designs for classics including Bram Stoker's Dracula, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Arthur Conan Doyle's The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Klímová has a very distinctive style of illustration, which appears perfectly suited to this genre. The colour palettes chosen for each title are also spot on, the majority using black, grey or blood red but in a way that sets them apart from the standard horror genre treatment. There's something particulary sinister about the super-creepy hand in bright pink on the front cover of 'Dracula'.

Want to see more of Klímová's work? Take a look at more of her book cover illustrations here.

Have you seen any inspirational book covers recently? Let us know in the comments!