Creepy art book explores the out of body self

Since being set up in 2009 by Jake Parker, Inktober has challenged artists to pick up their pens and create amazing artwork throughout October. With the ultimate aim being that illustrators create 31 drawings in 31 days, Inktober has spread the work of many talented creatives, including Cassie Kelly.

During her first Inktober challenge in 2014, Cassie started posting these unique, not to mention creepy, illustrations to her Instagram account and saw an immediate reaction. With the popularity of her work taking off, this year Cassie has collected her artwork together in her first mass produced book, Postmortem.

Filled with 30 of Cassie's strange yet wonderful drawings, Postmortem will be a 6x6" full colour hardbound book printed on matte coated paper. The book is currently looking for funds on Kickstarter, so if you're a fan of Cassie's work be sure to head over and support her.

30 ink illustrations make up Postmortem

Postmortem will ship in March 2016

These illustrations come from Cassie's second Inktober challenge

Cassie's illustrations were a hit on her Instagram account

Goals for the Kickstarter campaign include original drawings and signed editions

