The secrets of social media sensation concept artist Loish

Lois van Baarle's book is hotly anticipated by fans

Netherlands-based digital artist and animator Lois van Baarle (AKA Loish) has been planning to release an art book featuring her work for three years, and it's almost ready.

After smashing her Kickstarter target by hundreds of thousands of pounds and becoming one of the most-followed artists on social media, Loish will be teaming up with 3dtotal Publishing to release the book in March 2016. Loish's fans will be pleased to hear that the book will contain new and exclusive artwork.

Readers will also be treated to in-depth tutorials of how Loish created some of her stunning artwork, as well as rough sketches, studies and client work.

With a unique dream-like style and an impressive portfolio of clients including Coca Cola and Lego, get a taste of what to expect from this amazing book by browsing the images below.

