DESIGN SPRING: 5 brand new illustrations to inspire you

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

Jack and Wendy by Jim Rogers

Jim Rogers, who also answers to James or Jimmy, Jack and Wendy, is a full-time illustrator based in Birmingham who has worked for such clients as The REP, NHS and Screen West Midlands. If you like the way he draws and would like him to draw something for you, then get in touch via his website.

Planet Heart by Bram Van Haeren

Bram Van Haeren is is 22 years old and currently studying cross media design, after two years freelancing. His style ranges from simple illustrations and typography to mixed media artwork.

Beirut by Miss Led

An award-winning live painter and illustrator both in London and Europe, Miss Led - aka Joanna Henly - has managed to amass a lucrative body of work with a high profile clientele including Selfridges, Reebok, and Diesel.

Five of Clubs by Victor Beuren

Victor Beuren is a Brazilian freelance designer who specialises in art direction, illustration and photo manipulation.

The Great Migration by Matt Ashton

Matt Ashton is a freelance illustrator living and working in London who makes posters and draws a lot of animals. He also loves drawing people and buildings, plus stippling, dipping pens, drinking coffee, and the weather.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.