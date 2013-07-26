DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations to inspire

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

Underwater Mess by Alexander Szukalski

Alexander Szukalski created KOOK Culture - a collection of art and design projects and handmade clothing and lifestyle products. Beginning in the skate park, Szukalski prides himself on handmade, one off and ultimately special creations.

Segurança Em Boas Mãos - Caloi by Bianca Solha

Brazilian illustrator Bianco Solha creates playful, colour-fuelled designs that are instantly eye-catching. Often showcasing her love of cycling in almost every creation, it's her jagged, sharp shapes teamed with simple execution that make her an illustration winner.

Beastly: Horny by Magdalena Werner

Third year graphic design student Magdalena Werner enjoys designing for both digital and print. Experimenting with traditional media, such as paint and pencils, Wener makes full use of white space within her work. Look closer and her cultural roots and Polish traditionalism can easily be spotted within her work.

Catalunya by Daniel Schooler

Dan's influence is as broad as a barn door. His multidisciplinary approach allows his work to orbit both editorial and fine art illustrations. Concept driven imagery allows him to explore his craft and develop his skill set, he also has a curious relationship with photography which has helped hone his eye for detail.

Chaos by Erik Arthur Jacobs

Born and brought up in Spain, Erik Arthur Jacobs studied graphic design before moving to London. Building websites with Photoshop and Illustrator, his illustrative offerings are a beautiful explosion of the digital and the dark.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley or upload your images to our Pinterest page.